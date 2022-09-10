Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases A$30,968.00 in Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$30,968.00 ($21,655.94).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 10,441 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$22,479.47 ($15,719.91).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

