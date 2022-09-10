Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
