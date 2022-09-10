Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.54. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 16,718 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

