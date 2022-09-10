TROY (TROY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

TROY (TROY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. TROY has a total market cap of $36.16 million and $2.55 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TROY has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.