TrueFi 1-Day Volume Tops $2.61 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $37.35 million and $2.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,603.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00076361 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

