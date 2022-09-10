TrueFi Tops One Day Volume of $2.41 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $37.44 million and $2.41 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076742 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

