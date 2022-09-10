Truist Financial Downgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Hold

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

