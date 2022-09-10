Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $62.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

