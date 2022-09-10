Truist Financial Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $25.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PATH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

UiPath Stock Up 4.9 %

UiPath stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

