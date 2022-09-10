Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

