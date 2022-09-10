Trumpcoin (TRUMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

