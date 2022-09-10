TrustFi Network Price Tops $0.0102 (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One TrustFi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustFi Network has a market cap of $201,730.80 and approximately $75,103.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustFi Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About TrustFi Network
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
