TrustSwap Market Capitalization Hits $22.26 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $234,658.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.