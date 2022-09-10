TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Cap of $6.74 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $99,308.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io/#. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all.”

