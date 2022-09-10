TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 332,586 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
