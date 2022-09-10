TVL Management Corp Lowers Position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

TVL Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,139,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119,705 shares during the period. Markforged comprises approximately 58.5% of TVL Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TVL Management Corp owned 0.08% of Markforged worth $60,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKFG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MKFG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Markforged Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $482.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

