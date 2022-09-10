TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
LON SMIF opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £166.10 million and a PE ratio of 7,700.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 75.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.70.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
