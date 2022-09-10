Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) is one of 950 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tyra Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tyra Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences Competitors 3061 12963 39095 627 2.67

Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 149.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.65%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -15.74% -15.39% Tyra Biosciences Competitors -3,246.65% -160.86% -24.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A -$26.29 million -4.85 Tyra Biosciences Competitors $1.84 billion $245.67 million -4.17

Tyra Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

