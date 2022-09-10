U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $332,014.17

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, U Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $332,014.17 and $1.12 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About U Network

UUU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

U Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U Network is a decentralized content asset storage, notarization, distribution, publishing and valuation network based on the blockchain.UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

