U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLCA. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

