Ubex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $217,952.42 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00095699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00073516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033129 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

