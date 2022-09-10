UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €241.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

FRA:ALV opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.66. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

