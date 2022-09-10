UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 168.84 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 544.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.46.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

