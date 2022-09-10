UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP stock opened at €48.68 ($49.67) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.18.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

