UBS Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €66.84 ($68.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 52-week high of €97.66 ($99.65). The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.52.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

