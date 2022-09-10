UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €210.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.73.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
