UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €210.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

