UBS Group Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DB1 opened at €170.15 ($173.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €175.90 ($179.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

