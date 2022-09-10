Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 5%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 10,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 353,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
