UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.
UDR Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:UDR opened at $47.98 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of UDR
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
