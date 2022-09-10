UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0011

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $182,542.77 and approximately $82,238.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,563.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076550 BTC.

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

