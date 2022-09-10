Uhive Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Uhive has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $80,314.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

About Uhive

Uhive is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

