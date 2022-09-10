UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

