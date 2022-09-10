UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

UiPath Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UiPath by 38.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 287.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

