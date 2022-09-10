Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Anita Jane Ryan Sells 594 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

ULTA opened at $442.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $448.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

