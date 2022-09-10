Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $139.24 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00614654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00256672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

