Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

RARE stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

