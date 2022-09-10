Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.