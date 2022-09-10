UMI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. UMI has a total market cap of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UMI has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMI Profile

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

UMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

