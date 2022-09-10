Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Under Armour makes up approximately 0.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

