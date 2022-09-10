Unibright Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $58,980.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

