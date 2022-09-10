Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $44,706.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00787304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015340 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020123 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.