Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,986.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,986.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00789931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015255 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020139 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
