Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,986.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,986.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

