Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $885,205.17 and $33,983.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00789178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

