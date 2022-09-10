UniFarm Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a total market cap of $93,459.91 and approximately $45,441.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
