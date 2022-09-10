Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.70 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00036331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $35.70 million and $18.14 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00095094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032920 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

