UniLend (UFT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.84 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $2.39 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,300.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005560 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076837 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.