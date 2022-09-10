Unistake Hits One Day Volume of $9,534.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $9,534.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake (CRYPTO:UNISTAKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.com.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

