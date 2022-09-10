Uniswap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.22 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and approximately $125.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00030799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,895,690 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.