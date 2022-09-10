United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. 43,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 79,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

