United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $24.45 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 4.09%.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

