United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
United Utilities Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $24.45 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
