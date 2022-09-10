Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Further Reading

